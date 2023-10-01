Russia said on Sunday that its air defenses shot down six Ukrainian drones over two Russian regions and two Ukrainian missiles over the Crimean Peninsula.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that air defenses shot down a drone in the Krasnodar region in the south of the country at approximately 05:00 GMT.

The ministry added that at approximately 06:00 GMT, Russia shot down three drones over the Smolensk region in the west of the country, and that at 07:00 GMT it shot down two more drones in the region.

The ministry said, “An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using two Grom-2 missiles was thwarted,” adding that the two missiles were shot down over the “Jankoy” region.

Sergei Aksyonov, head of the Crimean Peninsula Administration, stated that there were no casualties.