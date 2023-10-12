The Executive Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) agreed this Thursday to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee (COR) “with immediate effect”, for incorporating Ukrainian regions.

We tell you: Another hard blow for Santa Fe: eliminated from the women’s Copa Libertadores

See also Cristiano Ronaldo: see the tantrum he starred in Saudi Arabia, video Violates the territorial integrity of the NOC of Ukraine

“The unilateral decision taken by the Russian Olympic Committee on October 5, 2023 to include among its members regional sports organizations that are under the authority of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine (namely Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia) constitutes a violation of the Olympic Charter,” said the spokesperson for the international organization, Mark Adams.

According to the spokesperson, this decision “violates the territorial integrity of the NOC of Ukraine.” The suspension occurs “effective immediately and until further notice.”

Read here: ‘We communicate the desire to host the 2027 Pan American Games’: Mindeporte

A crowd waved flags during the broadcast of the Olympic handover ceremony.

The IOC will hold its 141st session in the Indian city of Bombay from October 15 to 17. The meetings of the Executive Committee began this Thursday.

Also: William Amaral is not hiding: a strong message for Atlético Nacional fans

The IOC has not sent an invitation to participate in the Paris Games to the Russian and Belarusian Olympic committeesdue to the continuing war in Ukraine, but its athletes already compete in the pre-Olympic tournaments as neutrals.

Closing of the Olympic Games. See also Before the spring offensive, US military aid to Ukraine amounted to $2.6 billion

The Executive Commission recalled this Thursday that the IOC continues to reserve “the right to decide on the participation of individual neutral athletes with Russian passports in the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 and in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina in 2026.”

SPORTS

With information from EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO