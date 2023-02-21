“It was especially noted that in order to calm the situation, Washington should take steps to withdraw its NATO forces and equipment and stop its anti-Russian activities,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

This comes after President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech to the nation in which he accused the West of using the conflict in Ukraine to “eliminate” Russia.

According to Putin, Kiev’s Western allies, led by the United States, bear “responsibility” for the escalation of the war in Ukraine, which began a year ago.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also indicated in its statement that the US arms shipments to Ukraine “clearly prove the falsity and falsity of the US side’s assertions that the US is not a party to the conflict.”

Moscow also called on Washington to “provide clarifications regarding the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipeline explosions and not to interfere in the objective investigation to determine those responsible.”