Rafael M. Manueco Correspondent. Moscow Monday, April 17, 2023, 11:51



| Updated 3:56 p.m.





comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Moscow Municipal Court has sentenced this Monday the Russian opponent and journalist, Vladimir Kara-Murzá, to twenty-five years in prison in a “severe regime” after being found guilty of three crimes, “high treason” the most serious of them. This is the biggest condemnation…

This content is exclusive for subscribers