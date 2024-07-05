Military Correspondent Kots: The SVO is unlikely to end in the fall, it will not be before January 2025

The Russian special military operation (SMO) in Ukraine will not end in the fall; its completion will not occur before January 2025. This forecast for the end of the conflict was made by Russian military correspondent Alexander Kots in Telegram-channel.

“By autumn, we are unlikely to collapse the front with such force that the enemy will flee to the Polish border. That is, it is unlikely that it will be possible to finish the SVO by military means by that date. And even more so by negotiations. Because there is no one to conduct them with,” the war correspondent wrote.

Kots recalled the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the illegitimacy of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. In addition, the Verkhovna Rada is completely subordinate to this regime, and therefore it is also impossible to reach an agreement with its members.

“The attempt to foist some kind of mediators on us for dialogue is a cunning trick to gain time and ‘improve their position, arm themselves, complete their army through forced mobilization and be ready to continue the armed conflict’,” the war correspondent believes.

According to him, there will be no ceasefire until negotiations begin on Russia’s terms, namely the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the annexed territories and refusal to join NATO. According to the war correspondent, Kyiv will not dare to take such steps by autumn.

“Who else can negotiate on Ukraine? Of course, the United States. But it is pointless to talk about strategic security with them before the presidential elections. And that means it is better not to sign anything with them before the inauguration at the end of January 2025. This, of course, does not mean that the SVO will end in January 25,” noted Alexander Kots.

He added that Moscow would likely continue military action until Kyiv realized that the next offer of negotiations would be on even less favorable terms for it, so “it’s time to agree to what they give.”

Earlier, military correspondent Alexander Sladkov advised Ukraine to “run away from NATO” instead of seeking to join the alliance. According to him, the closer Ukraine is to NATO, “the brighter it will burn.”