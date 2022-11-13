“The Russian side considers it of fundamental importance that the G20 focuses its efforts on real rather than imaginary threats“and” categorically rejects the politicization “of the event that will be held since Tuesday in Bali, Indonesia. Moscow Foreign Ministry in a note criticizing “the isolation of individual participants with false accusations”.

The Russian government, the note continues, is “convinced” that the G20 must deal with the socio-economic problems of the Bloc and that it is wrong – as many countries do – to broaden its agenda to issues relating to peace and security. “This – says Mosca – is a direct intrusion into the prerogatives of the UN Security Council” which “undermines the atmosphere of trust and cooperation” within the G20.