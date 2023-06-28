The Kremlin assured this Tuesday that the Russian Armed Forces only attack military targets in Ukraine, commenting on the bombardment in the city of Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, which took place on Tuesday and resulted in Colombians Sergio Jaramillo, Héctor Abad and journalist Catalina Gómez were unharmed.

“The Russian Federation does not attack civilian targets. The attacks are carried out against objects that in one way or another are related to the military infrastructure.” Ukrainian, said the spokesman of the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, in his daily press conference.

According to the latest balance offered by the Ukrainian National Police, ten people died and more than sixty were injured in the attack with missiles carried out on Tuesday night by Russian forces that hit a pizzeria in the center of Kramatorsk.

Among the deceased there is a minor under 17 years of age and two 14-year-old sisters, according to the source, which also specifies that one of the injured is an eight-month-old baby whose life is not in danger.

Among the injured is also the Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, who suffered a severe skull fracture. Amelina was in the pizzeria at the time of the attack with the Colombian writer Héctor Abad, the former High Commissioner for Peace of the Colombian presidency Sergio Jaramillo and the reporter

Catalina Gómez, correspondent for various media.

Amelina, 37, “is in critical condition due to a head injury, probably caused by flying glass and beams.”

Abad and Jaramillo had traveled to the Ukraine to “express the solidarity of Latin America with the people of Ukraine in the face of the barbaric and illegal Russian invasion.”

At least 60 people were injured in the shelling.

The attack destroyed the Ria Pizza restaurant, a popular establishment among soldiers and journalists and aid workers in Kramatorsk, the last major urban center under kyiv control in the east of the country.

Ukrainian media reported the presence of foreign military instructors in the city.

According to the Ukrainian police, Russia launched two S-300 surface-to-air rockets on Tuesday against the city, which had 150,000 inhabitants before the war.

Rescue operations continue this Wednesday, the rescuers added, noting that Seven people were found alive in the rubble.

In addition to the restaurant, there was damage to apartments, shops, vehicles, a post office and other buildings, according to the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office.

The attack destroyed the Ria Pizza restaurant in Kramatorsk.

It is not the first time that the city of Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region, has been the victim of Russian bombing since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

On April 8, 2022, less than two months after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, two Russian missiles hit the city’s train station, killing at least 60 people among the nearly 4,000 civilians who had gathered. there to flee the area.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE