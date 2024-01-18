On Thursday, the Russian army announced its control of a village in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

In its daily briefing on operations in Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense said, “In the Donetsk region, active operations, carried out by units of the Southern Group, made it possible to take control of the village of Veseloy.”

The village is located about twenty kilometers northeast of the city of Bakhmut, which Russian forces took control of in May 2023 after fierce battles.

The Ukrainians and Russians are clashing on this front line, which has not witnessed major changes since then.

The counterattack launched by Ukrainian forces in recent months was unable to achieve the gains that were hoped for.

In recent weeks, the Russian authorities seem more optimistic after they succeeded in repelling multiple Ukrainian attacks.

Kiev is demanding more ammunition and air defense systems from its Western allies, amid internal tensions in this regard in the United States and the European Union.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustam Umarov warned of the “ammunition shortage” facing his army, considering that the problem is “real and urgent.”