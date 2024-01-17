RRussia has reacted with sharp criticism to the talks about a peace solution in Ukraine at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Without Russian participation, such negotiations would be “pointless and harmful,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in Moscow on Tuesday. “The “Principles of Peace for Ukraine” that the organizers are trying to work out are a priori not viable because they are based on the absurd and unacceptable “Formula of (Volodymyr) Zelensky.” The Ukrainian President's formula also contains a ban on peace negotiations with Russia, she complained.

Zelensky had called for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, the punishment of those responsible for the war and Russian reparations. This is unrealistic, said Zakharova.

Meanwhile, the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, which has been ongoing for almost two years, continues unabated. According to official reports, at least three people were injured in a Russian attack with attack drones on the port city of Odessa on the Black Sea on Wednesday night. There were air alerts in many regions of the country. Explosions were reportedly heard in the southern regions of Mykolaiv and Kherson. 17 people were injured in a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv on Tuesday evening.

According to its own statements, Russia once again fended off Ukrainian attacks in the border area during the night.

Military administration: Injured after Russian shelling of Odessa

According to the regional military administration of Odessa, Russia attacked the Ukrainian port city of the same name on the Black Sea with attack drones. The military administration said on Telegram that residential buildings were damaged and at least three people were injured in the attack that night. A 62-year-old man suffered a shrapnel wound, and two women born in 1955 and 1995 were also wounded. Around 130 civilians also had to be evacuated from damaged apartments, it said. The information could not initially be independently verified.

Many injured after Russian rocket attack on Kharkiv

At least 17 people were injured in a Russian rocket attack on Kharkiv. “Two women are seriously injured,” said the military governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Synjehubov, on his Telegram channel late Tuesday evening. Twelve other people were taken to hospital. Accordingly, two repurposed S-300 anti-aircraft missiles landed in the city center of the city with over a million inhabitants. Mayor Ihor Terekhov complained that the rockets hit a place where there are many residential buildings. The authorities also speak of damage to civil infrastructure.







Russia: Ukrainian missiles and drones repelled over Belgorod

Russia claims to have once again repelled several Ukrainian projectiles over the Belgorod border region on Wednesday night. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow announced on Telegram in the early hours of the morning that there were seven missiles and four drones. This information could not be independently verified either. Initially nothing was known about the damage or injuries. On Tuesday night, the Russian Air Force had already repelled several projectiles over Belgorod and the Voronezh region.