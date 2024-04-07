Russia announced on Sunday that it had destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod and Bryansk border regions, which are regularly subjected to attacks.

A Russian army statement said: “Air defenses intercepted 15 Ukrainian drones and destroyed them over the Belgorod and Bryansk regions.”

The Ministry of Defense explained that 12 of them were destroyed over Belgorod.

Belgorod was subjected to multiple attacks, resulting in deaths, material damage, and the evacuation of residents to safer areas.