The unexpected victory

Few would have bet on George Russell’s victory in the Austrian Grand Prix, and until there was the sensational contact at the end between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, which ruined both their chances of success, the Briton from Mercedes would have finished on the podium. A 3rd place, however, is a sign of the progress made by the Brackley team, who with this precious ‘assist’ returned to the top step of the podium that had been missing since the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix, a race in which Russell himself achieved his first victory in Formula 1.

Russell’s Day

In that case the ‘luck’ element was decidedly less than what was seen at the Red Bull Ring, but for the former Williams driver there are also disappointments from the past which, in one way or another, are rewarded: “Lando has been quite combative in the last few races, which have been incredible for us. – commented a Sky Sports F1 – I think I deserved the victory in Canada and I finished 3rd, today I should have finished 3rd and I won the raceso I think the two things balanced each other out. Sometimes things go in a strange way, but it’s funny. You have to be there to pick up the pieces, and the race is never over until it’s over. They say never give up, and I fought hard to get on the podium, and I was still happy with 3rd place. Sometimes in this sport things go your way and sometimes they go against you, today was my day“. Russell would have been satisfied, regardless, with a podium finish ahead of Piastri’s McLaren and Sainz’s Ferrari, demonstrating the significant steps Mercedes has taken: “I would say that the car is much more pleasant to drive than at the beginning of the season, now we have more aerodynamic load and I think we are making huge steps forward, and it shows. We have made a big difference compared to Ferrari or Aston Martin, these are very positive moments for us”.

The risk of accident

However, the victory could also have faded due to the sudden radio team of Toto Wolff at the moment the latter communicated to his driver that he could win after the accident between Norris and Verstappen: “I almost crashed when he screamed in my earswas very strong, but I think that shows the passion that we all share. Obviously it’s been a difficult couple of years for us, so it’s a great feeling to be back on the top step.” A team radio confirmed by Wolff himself, betrayed by the emotion of a victory in his home GP: “I have to say that it was one of the stupidest things i’ve ever done. I didn’t look at all where it was – admitted the Mercedes team principal to Sky Deutschland – I just saw the two clash. This is the first time this has happened to me in twelve years.. He brakes hard at 320 km/h and I tell him that the two of them have collided. I have to think about it first”.