His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said, “As we celebrate today the 47th anniversary of the unification of our armed forces, we recall with pride the fateful and historic decision taken by the founding fathers to unify our armed forces under one flag and leadership, which came as a translation of the hopes and aspirations of the people of the Emirates In establishing a force of peace and wisdom that preserves the sovereignty of the homeland, imposes security and stability, and entrenches the values of loyalty and belonging in the hearts of the children, so that our homeland may enjoy progress and prosperity, and our people prosperity and development.
And His Highness added – in a speech addressed to the “National Shield” magazine on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the unification of the armed forces – the wise vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers, the founding leaders, “may God bless their souls” in making the decision to unify the armed forces on the sixth of May 1976 was a bright sign in the march of our country, and one of the most important pillars that contributed to the success of the establishment of the Union of the United Arab Emirates.
Over the past 47 years, our Armed Forces have achieved great achievements in the fields of duty and honor, reflecting their competence and defense readiness in facing security and military challenges, and have effectively contributed to international efforts to enhance security and stability in many countries of the world, based on their firm military doctrine, which the late Sheikh laid the foundations for. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “May God rest his soul in peace”, in supporting the truth and consolidating peace, stability and development, and in solidarity with brotherly and friendly countries in facing challenges and dangers and extending hands of aid and assistance to the afflicted peoples so that they may enjoy prosperity and peace.
His Highness directed his speech to the officers and members of the armed forces, saying: “My sons, loyal officers and members of the armed forces, on this anniversary dear to our hearts, we express our pride and pride in your achievements, successes, and your national role that you perform with efficiency, sincerity, and loyalty towards your country and your people, and you are led to that by your love for your country and your leadership and your commitment to the civilizational message of the Emirates.” Which you carry in your chests and which are based on tolerance, love and peace, so that the UAE flag will remain flying in the sky of glory and glory.
He added: “Our armed forces, under the leadership and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, may God protect him, have witnessed quantum leaps, comprehensive development of its various military units, and a major shift towards the development of advanced defense industries, which has strengthened the state’s position on The level of defense industries based on technological innovation, which confirms the pioneering role of the UAE military establishment, and makes it enjoy regional and international appreciation and an active role in promoting world peace.
On this occasion, His Highness raised his highest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, “may God protect him”, and his two deputies, and to their brothers, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates, and to the personnel and officers of our armed forces, And the people of the UAE, and every year, the UAE and the UAE are in prosperity, peace and progress.
