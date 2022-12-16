Aviation and electric vehicle lovers were excited by the US launch of RotorX’s Dragon🇧🇷 a kind of personal aerial vehicle that, to fly it, there is no need for a pilot’s license. However, the aviation authority in Brazil, the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), does not foresee the use of the aircraft in the country any time soon.

“The norms established by the Brazilian Special Civil Aviation Regulation (RBAC-E) nº 94, which provides for the rules for the operation of unmanned aircraft, do not allow the use of these vehicles to transport passengers. There is also, at the moment, no forecast on the standardization of the procedure, given the complexity of the issues of operational safety, licensing and air traffic control potentially involved, requiring analysis and understanding together with airspace control and telecommunications bodies, among others. others”, says a note from the Agency.

+ CNH Industrial launches first electric tractor with autonomous features

The RotorX Dragon is the result of a partnership between RotorX and Advanced Tactics Inc, from California, and belongs to the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft category. The electric aircraft is controlled by a 3-axis joystick, eight electric motors, two thrusters on each propeller and has an aluminum chassis. Powered by a 100V lithium battery system, the vehicle makes a 20-minute flight and reaches a top speed of 100 km/h.

In the shape of a giant “drone” (only manned), the RotorX Dragon costs US$ 85,000. Whoever buys it, receives a kit at home with the vehicle disassembled. The manufacturer of the electric aircraft informs that anyone can fly the model and offers tutorials and private flight lessons for those who do not want to risk flying the first time. Safety features include an automatic landing and takeoff system, landing gear and low battery alert. The vehicle also deploys a parachute in case of failure.