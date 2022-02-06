Director of Clinical Work of the Moscow Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Gabrichevsky Rospotrebnadzor Tatyana Ruzhentsova in an interview with TASS spoke about the consequences of the omicron strain in children.

“So far we have only preliminary data. To date, it is impossible to estimate the frequency of complications in children. In most children, the disease associated with the omicron ends without consequences, ”she said.

At the same time, the specialist noted that some children still have fatigue, headaches, and a slight increase in temperature. According to Ruzhentsova, such patients need to be under the supervision of a pediatrician. If necessary, additional examinations should be carried out, she concluded.

Earlier, pediatrician Anna Levadnaya called the most dangerous symptoms of infection with the omicron strain COVID-19 observed in children.