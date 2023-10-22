Riyadh (AFP)

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo returned his team Al-Nasr to the path of victories, and rose to third place, by scoring the winning goal, and turning the tables on its guest, Damac, 2-1, at the “Awal Park” stadium in Riyadh in the tenth stage of the Saudi Football League.

Damac took the lead in the first half, with a goal from Cameroonian George Kevin Nkoudou, and Al-Nasr responded in the second with goals from Brazilian Anderson Talisca and Ronaldo.

Al-Nasr compensated for its stumble against Abha 2-2 in the last stage, when its successive victories stopped at six, and raised its score to 22 points, and rose to third place, taking advantage of the stumble of Al-Ittihad, the “defending champion,” against its host, Al-Taawoun, 1-1, at the opening of the stage, while Damak’s balance froze at 10 points in tenth place.

Damak succeeded in scoring against Al-Najjar from a counterattack, as a result of which Nkoudou broke the offside trap, was alone in the goal and played the ball to the left of Al-Nasr’s goalkeeper “45 + 2”.

Al-Nasr was close to scoring from a direct free kick by Ronaldo that passed near the post, before Talisca succeeded in doing so from a direct free kick that landed to the right of the Damac goalkeeper (52).

The crossbar denied Talisca the second goal, as her header from close range blocked it.

Ronaldo took a second direct free kick, which this time translated into a goal, when he settled the ball to the left of Zaghba “56”.

Al-Ahly continued its awakening, achieving its second victory in a row and the seventh this season, after defeating its guest Al-Wahda 3-1 at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, and now the Frenchman Saint-Maximan, the Brazilian Roger Ibanesh, and the Algerian Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick for Al-Ahly, Abdel Basset Hindi accidentally scored in Al-Wahda’s own goal. .

Al-Ahly advanced to fourth place, after raising its score to 22 points, with a goal difference from Al-Nasr III, while Al-Wahda fell to ninth place with 13 points.

Al-Shabab won over Al-Ta’i 2-0, in the first match held at its home stadium, scored by Senegalese Habib Diallo and Hussein Al-Qahtani. Al-Shabab raised its score to 12 points and rose to tenth place, while Al-Ta’i’s score froze at seven points in fifteenth place.