Riyadh (dpa)

Portuguese national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nasr striker, was crowned the best player in the Saudi Professional League for the month of March 2024.

Ronaldo shined remarkably in the previous three rounds in the Saudi League, where he was the player who scored and assisted the most goals during the three rounds.

Ronaldo won the Player of the Month award in the Saudi League for the fourth time this season. The Portuguese star did not score any goals during Al-Nasr’s defeat against its guest Al-Raed 1-3, in the twenty-third round, but he scored a goal from a penalty kick, during his team’s victory over Al-Ahly with a goal in the twenty-fourth round, then he scored three “hat-tricks” goals during Al-Nassr’s sweeping victory. Over Al-Taei 5-1, in the twenty-fifth round.

Ronaldo tops the list of top scorers in the Saudi League with 26 goals, four goals behind Serbian Mitrovic, Al Hilal’s top scorer.

Al-Nasr ranks second with 59 points, 12 points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Al Hilal coach Jorge Jesus won the best coach award for the fifth time this season, after leading his team to victory in all the matches he played over the past month.

Mileson Santos, Al-Taawoun goalkeeper, won the best goalkeeper award, as he conceded only once in three matches.