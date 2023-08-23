The ex-footballer Ronaldinho Gaucho did not appear this Tuesday before a commission of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil which investigates bitcoin scams through “financial pyramids”, a matter for which it also responds before the Justice.

Ronaldinho had been summoned to testify on these matters, but he was absent without offering explanations and despite the fact that his lawyers had obtained a precautionary measure in the Supreme Court that allowed him to remain silent in front of parliamentarians in order not to incriminate himself.

(Colombian National Team: the referees for the games against Venezuela and Chile) (Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso: they filter the leader’s desperate conversation)

harsh consequences

Deputy Aureo Ribeiropresident of the commission, announced that Ronaldinho has now been summoned for next Thursday and warned that, in the event of a new absence, he will order the Police to transfer him by “use of force” to Brasilia to give a statement.

The former player of FC Barcelona, ​​Milan and other clubs in Europe and America is suspected of having participated in a scam attributed to the company “18kRonaldinho”, which offered huge and false profits of more than 2 percent per day to those who invested a minimum of 30 dollars in virtual currencies.

The company, in which the former soccer player appeared as an “ambassador”, was originally born as a seller of watches and jewelry, but according to the Public Ministry, it moved away from that business and began to focus on the financial pyramid with cryptocurrencies.

Ronaldinho’s defense has argued that his client has actually been a “victim” of that company, which he claims used his image and name illegally, without his proper authorization. The case was uncovered by the company’s clients, who in a collective civil action have demanded 300 million reais (today about 61.2 million dollars or 56.5 million euros) for moral and material damages.

(Shakira and Gerard Piqué continue to scuffle: they predict a “new fight”)