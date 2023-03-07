Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Ronaldinho: friend’ sells it’ and reveals intimacies of his parties

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 7, 2023
in Sports
0
Ronaldinho: friend’ sells it’ and reveals intimacies of his parties


close

Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho, in Quito.

Ronaldinho, in Quito.

Former partner in Querétaro uncovered the pot.

Ronaldinho he is synonymous with joy, on and off the pitch, and was sometimes best known for his scandals in the countries where he lived.

But if there is something that stands out to him, now even more when he is a former soccer player, it is his parties, full of magic and joy.

(Piqué’s friend launches “bombshell” on Shakira: “Maybe it’s just the other way around”)
Much has been said about the meetings at his house, in discos, with his friends, but few have dared to tell the truth about the samba, parties and the madness that he unleashed when he was free.

revelations

The Chilean patrick rubiowho was his partner when he was in the Queretaro The Mexican uncovered himself and told intimacies of the Brazilian’s parties.

“It was crazy, his house, you don’t know what it was. You would arrive at the house and friends playing everywhere, the waiters serving you drinks… Incredible,” she said.

And he added: “Always a guest, everything free, red carpets, guards, security everywhere, women… Men playing (samba).”
See also  The fear of women, the root of Estrada's gender violence

