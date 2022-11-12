The king of Bachata’ Romeo Santos will land in Peru next year as part of his tour called “Romeo Santos formula vol. 3 – The tour” to sing their best hits together with their thousands of Peruvian fans in a concert that will take place on February 10 and the National Stadium will be, once again, the venue that will welcome thousands of attendees. A fact that draws attention is that on that date he will start his tour, so the bachata singer chose Lima, Peru, to inaugurate his presentations worldwide.

When does the presale of tickets start?

As announced by Tropimusic, the production company that brings the Dominican star to our country, Pre-sale of tickets will start this November 15 at 10:00 am through the Teleticket platform. These will have a 15% discount on any means of payment.

The arrival of Romeo Santos in Peru has been confirmed. Photo: Instagram

What surprises does the Romeo Santos concert bring?

Janus Mejia, the director of the entertainment company that brings the “King of Bachata” to Peru, announced that the event will surpass his previous shows. This is because the concert will have state-of-the-art equipment, in addition to the fact that its artistic and musical staff guarantee a first-class show.

Romeo Santos will start his musical tour in our country. Photo: Instagram

What songs will Romeo Santos sing in his concert in Peru?

The Latin artist has promised that this time some of his greatest hits will not be missing, such as:

“The Handkerchief”

“Only with me”

“His footprints”

“The loser”

“You’re mine”

“Teach me to forget”

“Take me with you”

“Copycat”

“Indecent Proposal”.

Who is Romeo Santos?

Romeo Santos is a singer and songwriter born in the Bronx, New York, United States. To date, he is considered in most of Latin America as the ‘King of Bachata’ and his multiple musical achievements corroborate this. In the 2000s he gained great fame for being the leader and vocalist of the group Adventure.

After leaving the group, the artist launched himself as a soloist and has collaborated with various artists of the urban genre.

Romeo Santos was captured by users while exercising with two companions. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast

Why did Romeo Santos leave Aventura?

The musical group Aventura was one of the symbols of bachata during the late 1990s and early 2000s. After 18 years together, the group broke up because Romeo Santos and his partner Henry decided to work as soloists.