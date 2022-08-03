Jordan Veretout is going to say “Adieu“, and not “Au Revoir“. To the Rome that has just closed for Wijnaldum and that it has been on the market for some time. Today there will probably be a definitive contact between the Giallorossi club and Marseille che has decided to invest 10 million in the French midfielder. The player already has an agreement with the transalpine club for a contract worth around 3 million per season.

FORMULA – Roma demanded and obtained the obligation to redeem and already today he should toast to the sale despite the adversity of the Marseille supporters who have not forgiven Veretout some off-pitch facts. The Frenchman has not found much space with Mourinho after a good start to the season last year and hopes to find a place in the national team with Marseille where he will re-embrace the former Giallorossi Under and Pau Lopez.