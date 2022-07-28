Between the field and the transfer market, Roma are in Israel without Carles Perez, Shomurodov, Veretout and the young Tripi and Volpato. Without considering, of course, Diawara, Villar and Kluivert, who are training in Trigoria waiting to find a team. Carles Perez and Veretout did not leave for physical reasons: the first said he felt discomfort in his left quadriceps but it is undeniable that there is also a difficult situation on the market. The Spaniard, paid 12 million euros between loan and mandatory redemption in January 2020, would like to go to Celta Vigo, on loan, but Roma are not giving up for now because they are looking for a definitive solution. Veretout, on the other hand, has pain in his left adductor and has remained in Rome. It is clear that, with his situation, no one wants to risk: the Frenchman, who will soon become a father for the third time, likes Marseille and Lille, is in the odor of being sold and his injury, perhaps more serious, would risk compromising a possible positive conclusion of the negotiation.