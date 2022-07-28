The Giallorossi left for Israel without 5 players, all on the transfer market: the young Tripi and Volpato, the injured Veretout and Perez and the Uzbek by technical choice. A year ago it was paid 17.5 million …
Between the field and the transfer market, Roma are in Israel without Carles Perez, Shomurodov, Veretout and the young Tripi and Volpato. Without considering, of course, Diawara, Villar and Kluivert, who are training in Trigoria waiting to find a team. Carles Perez and Veretout did not leave for physical reasons: the first said he felt discomfort in his left quadriceps but it is undeniable that there is also a difficult situation on the market. The Spaniard, paid 12 million euros between loan and mandatory redemption in January 2020, would like to go to Celta Vigo, on loan, but Roma are not giving up for now because they are looking for a definitive solution. Veretout, on the other hand, has pain in his left adductor and has remained in Rome. It is clear that, with his situation, no one wants to risk: the Frenchman, who will soon become a father for the third time, likes Marseille and Lille, is in the odor of being sold and his injury, perhaps more serious, would risk compromising a possible positive conclusion of the negotiation.
The exclusion that is most newsworthy is that of Eldor Shomurodov: the Uzbek striker practically a year ago officially became Roma. It was August 2, the amount spent to bring him to Trigoria, excluding bonuses, was 17.5 million. Last season he did not shine, now apparently he is not at the center of big market negotiations, but he did not go to Israel due to the technical choice of the coach. And this makes us think, also because two days ago his agent said: “Now Shomurodov is a Roma player, the rest are speculations. I don’t rule out that there may be changes.” Same goes, that is the will of Mourinho, as regards Tripi and Volpato: the two boys are destined to leave Roma on loan, even if the latter can be included in the Sassuolo negotiation for Frattesi, if ever he should start again with enthusiasm. In any case, at least until Saturday, they will train alone in the sports center.
