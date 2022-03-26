The Giallorossi spread the Emilians with three goals and approach Juventus on the pitch tomorrow: Pomigliano knocked out against the Venetians, equal without goals between Biancocelesti and Empoli

It is a victory that can be worth the Champions, the one that Roma obtained in Sassuolo: a 3-0 that brings the Giallorossi to +6 against the Emilians (waiting for Milan-Fiorentina tomorrow) and -2 from Juventus, which returns tomorrow on the pitch against Inter. In the rear, Verona’s first victory (2-0 at Pomigliano) and 0-0 between Lazio and Empoli useful more to the Tuscans than to the Biancocelesti, held in A only by arithmetic.

Sassuolo-Roma 0-3 – The direct clash of Ricci rewards Roma, which perhaps makes a decisive leap in the Champions League key (the first two qualify). Without Serturini, positive at Covid, it was Lazaro who broke the deadlock at the end of the first half. In the second half, the other two goals from the Giallorossi arrived, both signed by Benedetta Glionna: the first in the 72nd minute, with a deviation that deceived Lemey, the second in injury time on the counterattack. Rome is also closer to Juve, who face Inter tomorrow before the return of the Champions League quarter-finals in Lyon. See also Juve beats Inter and returns to +5 on Roma. Milan fold Fiorentina

Lazio 0-0 Empoli – No goals valid in Formello, but two canceled for offside at Empoli, both scored by De Rita. In the first half the captain in an irregular position corrected a left by Bellucci on the goal that ended up on the crossbar; in the second, other offside on Tamborini’s low cross. The most important opportunity for Lazio, very close to arithmetic relegation, was given by Visentin, but on his header Capelletti was very good at parrying with one hand.

Verona-Pomigliano 2-0 – At the eighteenth attempt, Verona – already arithmetically relegated to B – scored their first victory in the league. The bells, still struggling with Covid cases (which had led to the postponement of the match with Lazio a week ago, recovery set for April 16), hit a crossbar with Salvatori Rinaldi, but in the 19 ‘it was Sardu to score the goal of the Gialloblù advantage with his right hand. Cross also for the hosts with Rognoni, before the doubling of Quazzico’s header. See also Dzeko extends Venice in the 90th minute, Inter wins 2-1 and reaches the top

March 26 – 5:55 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Rome #Sassuolo #Champions #League #shot #victory #Verona #Lazio