According to reports, the deputy prefect of Rome, Raffaela Moscarella, has called a meeting of the provincial committee for public order and safety for tomorrow, in view of the Roma-Feyenoord Europa League match scheduled for Thursday 20 April. During the meeting, the Committee will formalize the decision to close the visitors’ sector of the Stadio Olimpico and prohibit the sale of tickets in all other areas to residents of the Netherlandsfollowing the opinion of the Analysis Committee on the safety of sporting events.