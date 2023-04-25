The 4-time mvp moves to New York in a trade involving only draft picks and no other players. Green Bay relies on young Love

Now it’s done, for real. Aaron Rodgers is the new quarterback of the New York Jets. He leaves Green Bay, where he played since 2005, winning the Super Bowl in 2011, 4 times NFL player for the Packers in 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021. It was known for some time that the deal was for the 39-year-old was in the process I arrive, but now there are the details of the trade. In short, now everything is true, beyond the rumors.

Rodgers is moving to the Jets in exchange for picks #13, #42 (second round) and #207 (sixth round) from the 2023 draft, scheduled for Thursday, and a second-round pick from the 2024 draft who will become a first-round pick if Rodgers plays at least 65% of the shares in the next championship. The Jets also go to the calls number 15 and number 170 (fifth round) of the next draft. So no other players are involved.

the announcement — Rodgers 40 days ago announced on the Pat McAfee Show his intention to play for the Jets publicly dissolving reservations about his future. He had also contemplated the possibility of retirement. The Packers wanted to change direction, to rebuild. He took note of it and found another team. In the largest market in the world, that of the Big Apple. Rodgers will wear the number 8 jersey he wore in college at Cal Berkeley, versus the 12 green he wore at Wisconsin. In March 2022, Rodgers had signed a three-year renewal worth more than 150 million dollars with the Packers, who therefore imagined themselves to be his only franchise. But the last season closed without playoffs has evidently changed everyone's plans. Rodgers finished his career in Green Bay with a Packers record for touchdowns thrown in history, 475, second behind Brett Favre in passing yards, over 59,000, and complete passes, 5,001.

ambitions — The bookmakers (Caesars Sportbook) reward the move of the Jets, give them confidence. New York’s share of winning the Super Bowl becomes 14-1, the Packers’ share drops to 50-1. Green Bay relies on young Jordan Love in the role, New York denies the choice of Zach Wilson, called number 2 overall in the 2021 draft. A quarterback with intriguing potential, but which hasn’t worked so far. And being able to point to Rodgers, the Jets didn’t think about it for a moment: they seized the opportunity. Thinking about today rather than tomorrow. I’m racing now, with a quarterback who’s proud and eager to prove he’s not finished. And never underestimate the heart of a champion.

