Aaron Rodgers will play next season for the New York Jets. He announces his desire in person, on the “Pat McAfee Show”, specifying that he had thought of retiring, 90% convinced, then instead, after four days of reflection away from everything and everyone, immersed in the darkness of a room in Oregon, he decided to continue. Away from Green Bay this time. “The Packers want to move on, they told me.” And he found another team. Since last Friday there has been an agreement in principle between Green Bay and the Jets on the substance of the exchange of the number 12. However, some details remain to be filed between the franchises. But they don’t depend on Rodgers. He has decided: his future is at the Jets.

new namath? — Rodgers had signed a three-year renewal with the Packers for 150 million dollars, almost 60 guaranteed, last March. He will have to be restructured: the parties are trying to settle the accounts, even as counterparts. “I love Green Bay, the city and the franchise, I will always love them.” But he showed him the door, at 39, having played his entire career there since the Packers selected him with the 24th pick of the draft in 2005. Rodgers was MVP of the NFL 4 times: in 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021. He won the Super Bowl for Green Bay in 2011. His place behind center of the Packers will be taken by the rampant Jordan Love. The Jets didn’t have such an iconic qb, one of the best of any era, since Joe Namath. The curiosity is that also Brett Favre, another quarterback legend of the Packers, then passed by the Jets, before retiring. New York courted Rodgers in force: the executives, coach Saleh, some key players. In short, he felt strongly desired. He has asked them for reinforcements and they have already partially arrived: Allen Lazard, receiver and friend at the Packers, has just signed for the Jets. Rodgers also asked Odell Beckham Jr. We’ll see. From 21 Italian time there is the official opening of the transfer market: it will be possible to formalize the new contracts. Many agreements have already been reached. Here they are. See also Ganna phenomenon, 500 listen to him in Lissone: "To young people I say: study and learn English"

the main hits — The San Francisco 49ers reinforce an already superlative defense with the signing of Javon Hargrave, defensive tackle arriving from Philadelphia. Sean Payton, new head coach of the Denver Broncos, protects the veteran quarterback Russell Wilson with reinforcements of the first-level offensive line: right tackle Mike McGlinchey, former 49ers, and guard Ben Powell, former Ravens, arrive in Colorado. The Atlanta Falcons get their hands on a quality safety: Jessie Bates, former Bengals. The defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, who could lose offensive tackle Orlando Brown, meanwhile bring home a potential replacement: Jawaan Taylor, former Jaguars. Catcher Jakobi Meyers, a track cleaner, is leaving the Patriots for Las Vegas. It’s not a blind bet. Then we should mention a quality defensive trio at the shirt change: Dre’Mont Jones, ex Broncos, goes to reinforce coach Carroll’s defense in Seattle, defensive end Marcus Davenport, ex Saints, ends up in Minnesota, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, former Bills star, finds a new home in Chicago. The Giants traded former Raiders tight end Darren Waller. Dallas also made a sensational farewell to running back Zeke Elliott, cut. See also NFL in Munich: "Electrifying" - What players and coaches say about the mood in Munich

first choice — Just the Bears, who were entitled to the first overall pick of the next draft, scheduled for April 27, offered an unexpected twist. In fact, they gave the first call to Carolina, considering they didn’t need a quarterback, with Justin Fields confirmed in the role, while the Panthers desperately needed one. They paid dearly for the trouble, however: the 9th and 61st picks from 2023, a first round pick from 2024, a second round pick from 2025 plus super receiver DJ Moore. In short, Carolina taken by the neck, who will console herself by calling one of these three names, all quarterbacks: Bryce Young from Alabama, Anthony Richardson from Florida and CJ Stroud, from Ohio State.

the other quarterbacks — Market always glowing. It’s not just Rodgers. Las Vegas Raiders very active: they unloaded Derek Carr, who ended up at the New Orleans Saints, and replace him with Jimmy Garoppolo, who had no future at the 49ers. Daniel Jones and Geno Smith renew respectively with the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks, Lamar Jackson has not found the agreement to extend the long term with Baltimore, but not even a bank of the market. He could remain separated for the season at home or more likely agree on a much smaller contract than his expectations elsewhere. Minor moves: Andy Dalton will be the reserve of the first pick of the draft in Carolina. Taylor Heinicke will be the young Ridder’s backup in Atlanta. He is likely to pass him soon. Indy unloads Matt Ryan, Baker Mayfield agrees with Tampa. Annual with Washington for Jacoby Brissett. And no, don’t get your hopes up: Tom Brady doesn’t change his mind. He’s really done with football this time. See also “Shabab Al-Bataeh” surprised the leaders of the “U21” league

March 15, 2023

