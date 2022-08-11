The popular title closes the months of April-June with losses worth 176.4 million.

Last October, the developers of Roblox celebrated having exceeded 3,000 million registered accounts. This figure has not stopped growing since then, but the latest financial report from the developer studio, Roblox Corporationreveals that the increase in players does not have to go hand in hand with profits, since the title has registered Millionaires loses.

Roblox records a net loss of 176.4 million dollarsAccording to data provided by GamesIndustryRoblox has closed the April-June quarter with revenues reaching $591.2 million (30% more than last year). However, the game also reports a net loss of 176.4 millionwhich represents a decline of 26% compared to the numbers registered in 2021.

Added to this is a 4% drop in reserves, which stand at 639.9 million dollars. While all these figures are disappointing for Roblox Corporation, it is encouraged by an increase in twenty-one% in the average number of daily active users, which has already reached 52.2 million players. In addition, the first metrics for the month of July show an improvement in the title’s performance, since there has been a 26% increase in both revenue and daily active users.

It should be noted that Roblox has established itself as one of the most profitable mobile games so far in 2022, as this experience generates 3 million dollars every day in the US and on the iPhone alone. In addition, Roblox Corporation is taking charge of further promoting the brand through collaborations including Xboxwith whom he has presented a themed basketball court.

More about: Roblox and Roblox Corporation.