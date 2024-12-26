The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, visited the Valencian towns of Benetússer and Picanya this Thursday, where she visited the military who are deployed at Christmas to continue with the cleanup work after DANA. The minister recalled that after almost two months, “the Armed Forces are still there with the same predisposition and dedication as the first day.”

The head of Defense has visited several locations to learn more about the work being carried out. Among them he has attended bridge built by the Army which allowed us to reconnect the urban case of Picanya with the Vistabella neighborhood, which was left isolated after the floods, where soldiers work cleaning the streets. According to EFE, the minister subsequently went to the church located next to the Poyo ravine, where the water reached 3.8 meters high, as informed by the parish priest, who has requested financial aid to fix it. the situation of the temple.

Robles has been able chat with the mayors of both towns and the one from Picanya, Josep Almenar, thanked the military for the work they are carrying out with the pressure water cleaning of the streets.

Robles has insisted on the “professionalism, solidarity, empathy and great work” that the military is doing and has highlighted that citizens “know and feel that our soldiers They are synonymous with security, protection and hope“. “It is difficult, if not impossible, to find a corner where you do not see a uniform of the Armed Forces,” he said.

Furthermore, the minister has indicated that the work being carried out by the members of the armies delegated there “is allowing mobility to be recovered thanks to the installation of modular bridges, making use of public spaces such as sports facilities or the opening of schools prior to school holidays, when a few weeks ago, it was something that seemed impossible. “All this, without forgetting the psychological support and the extended hand of our soldiers to the citizens,” he recalled.

The minister conveyed her “thank you in capital letters” and thanked them for their work “with so much professionalism, but, above all, with so much heart”, before heading to the Bétera military base.

The head of the UME, Lieutenant General Javier Marcos, expressed himself in the same sense, adding to these words of gratitude and wanting to remember all those who have suffered. injuries, wounds or health problems derived from this ‘Operation Valencia’, which “has shown that we have capable, versatile Armed Forces prepared to face emergency situations such as the one experienced as a consequence of DANA.”