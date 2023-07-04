Monday, July 3, 2023, 8:26 p.m.



| Updated 8:35 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Leandro De Niro Rodríguez, grandson of the legendary Robert de Niro and son of actress Drena De Niro, has died at the age of 19, as the latter has confirmed on her social networks.

The young man had begun his studies to follow in the footsteps of his two grandparents and his mother. And, he had debuted in films such as ‘A star is born’ and ‘Cabaret Maxime’ in 2018. The ‘Daily Mail’ newspaper has published that next to the body of the deceased young man there was a “white substance similar to gunpowder”.

“My beautiful, sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my womb. You have been my joy, my heart and everything that was pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now,” her mother wrote on social networks with a photo of the young man. To which she has added: “I don’t know how to live without you, but I will try to carry on and spread the love and light that you made me feel by being your mom.”