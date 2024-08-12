Road safety is a very important issue, especially when it comes to raising awareness among young people. It is precisely in this direction that the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has decided to act, within the framework of the Rimini Meetingthrough an innovative initiative carried out in collaboration with the association “Boys On The Road” of Bergamo. The announcement was made by the MIT itself with an official note.

Road safety in Rimini

The association “Ragazzi On The Road”, which has been involved for years in a unique project of road education and legality, has signed a protocol with the Prefecture of Rimini to involve around twenty boys and girls over 16 in a direct experience of patrolling and interaction with the Police. From 20 to 25 August, the young participants will have the opportunity to observe first-hand the incorrect behavior on the road and to to confront with the State Police, Carabinieri, Guardia di Finanza and Local Police officers.

The MIT initiative

An initiative that aims to promote not only knowledge of road rules, but also the respect for rules and institutions responsible for safety. It is stated in a note issued by the MIT itself: “The young people, duly trained and insured, followed by the educational team of the association, will be involved in real shifts patrolling in various points of the city, in some cases also alongside canine units”. Applications are free and open on the website www.ragazziontheroad.it.