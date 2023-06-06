With the obligation to win. This is how River is in the group stage of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 2023. Martín Demichelis’s team risks everything against Fluminense at the Monumental Stadium and only wins to get to the real chances of qualifying for the round of 16 of the highest international tournament of South American football.
The Millionaire comes from drawing, in a very long-suffering way, against Sporting Cristal 1-1 in a match that is remembered for Franco Armani’s rude mistake that ended in a goal for the Peruvian team. Now you will have to face the floo, who fell the previous day against The Strongest at the height of La Paz, who wants to ensure his place in the next round. This is the position table of Group D:
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
MATCHES PLAYED
|
VICTORIES
|
TIES
|
DEFEATS
|
GOAL DIFFERENCE
|
1
|
FLUMINENSE
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
THE STRONGEST
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
SPORTS CRYSTAL
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
-3
|
4
|
RIVER
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
-4
We present you all the preview of this crucial duel, the most important of this semester, for Martín Demichelis’s team:
Where is River vs. Fluminense played for Date 5 of the Copa Libertadores?
Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: More Monumental
Schedule: 9:30 p.m. in Argentina
Date: Wednesday June 7
Where can you see River vs Fluminense on Date 5 of the Copa Libertadores?
TV channel: ESPN Premium (must have contracted the Soccer Pack together with the cable service).
Stream online: Star + (you must have the contracted service)
What is the possible formation of River?
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani
defenders: Andres Herrera, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Paulo Diaz, Milton Casco
midfielders: Nicolás de la Cruz, Matias Kranevitter, Rodrigo Aliendro, Ignacio Fernández
strikers: Lucas Beltran, Miguel Borja
river news
The team trained normally after the terrible situation experienced at the Monumental Stadium last Saturday in the match against Defensa y Justicia by the Professional Football League (LPF). The squad is in optimal physical condition for this crucial duel against one of the most important teams in Brazilian soccer.
Fluminense News:
The Brazilian team managed to break a losing streak last weekend with their 2-1 victory against Bragantino and comes to this match with better expectations. In recent days, it has been mentioned that Marcelo, a former Real Madrid winger, is in doubt for this match due to a muscle injury.
What will be the possible formation of Fluminense?
Goalkeeper: Fabio
defenders: Samuel Xavier, Nino, Felipe Melo, Guga
midfielders: Jhon Arias, André, Martinelli, Ganso, Lima
strikers: German Cano
Tip – River v Fluminense
River 2-1 Fluminense
