River Plate He arrived in Cúcuta this Sunday on a brief stopover on his trip to the Venezuelan town of San Cristóbal where next Tuesday he will face Deportivo Táchira for the first day of Group H of the Copa Libertadores.

The Aerolíneas Argentinas charter flight, from Buenos Aires, landed at the Camilo Daza international airport in Cúcuta, where a bus was waiting for the 'millionaire' team to cross the border to San Cristóbal, an hour and a half trip by road. .

Dozens of fans gathered at the airport to welcome the team but they could not see it because the bus picked up players and coaching staff inside Camilo Daza.

However, a caravan of spontaneous people accompanied the bus with whistles and flags on its journey across the Atanasio Girardot border bridge, which connects the Colombian department of Norte de Santander, of which Cúcuta is the capital, with the Venezuelan state of Táchira.

The stopover in Cúcuta became necessary because the Argentine club cannot arrive by plane to Venezuela due to the ban established on March 12 by the Government of Nicolas Maduro for the overflight or landing of Argentine aircraft.

According to the Venezuelan Government, “no aircraft coming from or heading to Argentina will be able to fly over” its territory, in response to the incident with the Boeing 747-300 cargo, which was detained in Argentina from June 2022 until last February in response to a US forfeiture request

This plane was owned by the Iranian company Mahan Air and later by Emtrasur, a subsidiary of the Venezuelan airline Conviasa, companies sanctioned by the United States Department of the Treasury. According to Maduro, the plane was destroyed, for which he demands compensation and that led him to close Venezuelan skies to Argentine aircraft.

In the midst of this diplomatic tension, Martín Demichelis' team must debut on April 2 against Deportivo Táchira. In this way, River Plate passed through Cúcuta again after 17 years, since in 2007 they faced Caracas FC at the General Santander stadium in this Colombian city, where they also lost 3-1 in the Copa Libertadores. The return trip to Buenos Aires will be done in the same way on Wednesday after the match with Deportivo Táchira, which will be played on April 2 at night at the Estadio Polideportivo Pueblo Nuevo, in San Cristóbal.

SPORTS AND EFE

