River Plate prepares an emotional party to pay homage this Sunday to Marcelo Gallardo in his last game in the monument stadium as coach of the Millionaire team, which will play against Rosario Central on the penultimate date of the Argentine Professional Soccer League.

The Monumental stadium is getting ready for a new full house, with 72,000 fans who still resist the idea of ​​letting Gallardo go.

Goodbye to the ‘Doll’

‘El Muñeco’, the most successful coach in the history of River and one of the greatest idols of the club, shocked Argentine football last Thursday by announcing at a press conference his decision to stop being River’s coach, after almost nine years. Almost half of the tickets for this Sunday’s game had already been reserved before Gallardo’s announcement. Hours after the news, tickets were sold out.

“The demand for tickets is unheard of. In addition, it has the particularity that it is from one minute to the next. From the moment he knew that Marcelo was not going to continue as technical director, practically the entire stadium was already sold,” said the president. de River, Jorge Brito, in an interview with the ESPN channel.

The leader stressed that “the largest stadium in Argentina today is too small.” Brito pointed out that it is a “sad moment” because of “what Marcelo represented for River in these almost nine years” and admitted that “it is difficult to imagine the day after”, once Gallardo is no longer as coach.

The ceremony of the “long goodbye kiss” that is being prepared for this Sunday would not begin until after the match with Rosario Central was over and would include the projection of images of Gallardo’s epic passage through the Núñez club plus other surprises that the institution did not wanted to reveal.

The club’s Fan Subcommittee is also preparing tribute messages to the former soccer player to place around the Antonio Vespucio Liberti stadium. The fans also made a song, their last plea for Gallardo to stay in the club of his loves and that has become popular in recent hours on social networks: “Che, Muñeco! We want to tell you… you are eternal , like the one in Madrid. Don’t go! Think about it once more, the whole Monumental asks you for it”.

“When you say goodbye as technical director, you say goodbye to a stage. Hopefully one day we will have a Marcelo Gallardo River technical director again,” Brito said.

EFE

more sports news