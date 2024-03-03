The Acre River, in the city of Rio Branco (AC), reached, on Saturday (2 March 2024), the 5th highest mark in history, with 17.52 meters. Second alert bulletin from the Brazilian Geological Survey, the forecast is that the level will reach 17.8 meters this Sunday (3 March), which increases the risk of flooding in the capital. The highest mark was recorded in 2015, when it reached 18.35 meters.

The State has 17 municipalities in an emergency situation and at least 11,000 homeless people. According to geoscience researcher Marcus Suassuna, the river could take a few more days to flood. “This rising process could last a few more days and lead to the flood in Rio Branco becoming close to the biggest in history”he stated.

Task force

The government of Acre reported that the ministers of Regional Integration and Development, Waldez GóesIt's from Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, should arrive in Rio Branco next Monday (March 4, 2024). They will visit areas affected by floods.

“As determined by President Lula, next Monday I will go to Acre, as part of a federal government task force to assist the population affected by the floods”stated Góes in a post on his profile on X.

“The intense rains in Acre have caused devastating consequences”said Marina, also on X, this week.

While the situation worsened in Rio Branco, in the municipality of Xapuri (AC), 190 kilometers from the capital, the river retreated and reached the mark of 16.78 meters.

The city recorded the 2nd highest mark in history on Friday (1st March 2024), with 17.09 meters. Likewise, in Brasiléia, 230 kilometers from Rio Branco, the Acre river is at 11.20 meters and on a downward trend, unlike what occurred on the 28th, when it reached 15.62 meters.

With information from Brazil Agency.