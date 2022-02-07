A new controversy in the Club Atlético Boca Juniors divides waters and different opinions in the prelude to the start of the 2022 season, in an episode that has as protagonists Juan Román Riquelme and Ramón Ábila, with the recent participation of Carlos Tevez.
It seems like a novel, but it is a new fact that only feeds the custom that associates the “Xeneize” club with “a club that can never be calm”, taking into account that (almost) always extra-football topics are in order of the day
In this case, let’s recap, first it was “Wanchope” who let the general public know via social networks that no one from Boca has contacted him or his representative to be aware of his situation, that they have until Wednesday to solve their issue, that he owes nothing to anyone and that he is not afraid.
I understand that this was a drowning slap to expose the Football Council led by Juan Román Riquelme who, skillful as he was on the field, declared the following: “A year ago he had the chance to go play in Uruguay. He showed up, He said he preferred to go to the MLS. We accepted that he go to play in the United States. After four months, the club said they no longer had him. He called me on the phone all day to give him a hand, to give him an authorization pairto go to another club on loan. He went to DC United. Things have not gone in the best way, it is more than clear. He has a contract with us until December 31, he is training day by day. Now he has been injured, he has to see the kinesiologists, heal well and then he will have to continue training at 100 percent. We take things calmly”, assured the 10.
Do they need to be throwing darts at each other instead of solving it indoors without creating a fuss? As big, mature people, couldn’t they set up a meeting and say things to each other’s faces, instead of the fans standing in the middle watching the shots being thrown?
What sense does it make, on the part of “Wanchope” via his friend Carlos Tevez, to publish a video in which they appear and in the background is heard “For you, Riquelme. For you, Cascini”?
In a fight of pride and egos, neither wins: the only one who ends up hurt or touched is the Boca fan, who only wants his team to go to the front, not to cause inconveniences that wear down the group and, above all, to be able to win titles. All the rest is cotillion.
