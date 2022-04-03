The Amazon offers for Spring 2022 allow us to buy Ring Fit Adventure + Just Dance 2022 for Nintendo Switch. The discount is € 42.03, or 29%.

The full price indicated for these two games is 140.98 €, according to Amazon. This is a good package for those who want to play Nintendo Switch while staying on the go. The games are sold and shipped by Amazon.

In Ring Fit Adventure review we explained to you that “Ring Fit Adventure succeeds in the not simple task of making free body training fun or with slight opposition of resistance, placing itself as an unmissable title for those who would like to get back in shape so much but find it hard to find the necessary motivations to perform exercises consistently and progressively. The developers have come up with a formula that, while narratively absurd, effectively distracts from the fact that you are running in place and squeezing a Pilates ring to open doors and jump. RPG-style shifts does the rest, assigning a specific value to each exercise and progressively increasing the strategic depth without ever going beyond the confines of an objectively very simple and limited experience from a playful point of view. ”

