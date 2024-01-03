'Rigo' is a sensation. The television production about the life of the Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uran has become a success.

The actors and actresses who have given life to the real-life characters have contributed greatly to making it a production with high ratings.

(Barranquilla will lose the venue of the 2027 Pan American Games)(Rohan Dennis: the dark background of the former cyclist suspected of killing his wife)

The damage…

Recently, Mauricio Mejía, one of the actors, the one who plays the father of Michelle Durangothe pedalist's wife today, told how the idea for the production was born.

Through a video, Mejía pointed out that Juan Carlos Mazo He was in charge of making known how the writings on each character were going. From the beginning it was known that the novel would have many humorous overtones.

The actor spoke about unpublished details of his life Photo: Instagram: @emmanuelrestrepozapata

The story remained to be seen' when the pandemic arrived covid-19. The project was put on hold, as it was necessary to record it in various parts of the country.

But the hardest thing was that the idea of ​​going to Europe was ideal. Urán went to run on that continent at the age of 19 and the trip was necessary. The actors waited years for the idea of ​​the recordings to come to fruition.

(Rafael Nadal put an end to a year of ordeal and came back with everything)

Sports