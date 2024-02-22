The British Joshua Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) was imposed this Thursday in the first stage of O Great Way, a 14.8 kilometer individual time trial that did not count towards the general classification, which the Dane took advantage of Jonas Vingegaard, double winner of the Tour de France and top favorite, to be sure, the best Colombian was Rigoberto Urán, 12.

After the organization agreed on the times for the opening day due to the dangerousness of the course, Tarling was the fastest in La Coruna after covering the almost 15 kilometers of the time trial in 18 minutes and 21 seconds, with start and finish in The Tower of Hercules.

The Irish Darren Rafferty (EF Education – EasyPost), 42 seconds behind the winner, and the Spanish Pablo Castrillo (Kern Pharma Team), 48 seconds behind, completed the podium of the first stage, with Michal Kwiatkowski, Urán, Carlos Rodríguez, Vingegaard and Carapaz far from the first places.

The second stage will move the platoon to the province of Lugo. Starting in Taboada and arriving in Chantada, it will be 151.1 kilometers and 3,000 meters of elevation gain.

It will pass through 9 municipalities of the Camiño de Inverno through the Ribeira Sacra.