Unfortunately, it was recently revealed that Rieko Kodama, one of the most important creative minds in SEGApassed away last May at the age of 59. This information was revealed through a special message in the credits of Mega Drive Mini 2.

Although Kodama passed away several months ago, SEGA did not speak on this subject out of respect for the wishes of the developer’s relatives, and it was not until fans began to speculate about his condition that Yosuke Oskunari, producer of the company, confirmed the sad news. This was what they commented:

“We pray that the deceased rest in peace and offer her our gratitude for her enormous contributions to Sega.”

Rieko Kodama was born in May 1963 in Japan. In 1984 he went to work at SEGA, where he had credits under the name Phoenix Rie. His early works include Altered Beast, Sonic the Hedgehog, Fantasy Zone and more. Nevertheless, is best known as one of the creative minds responsible for Skies of Arcadia and Phantasy Starto the extent that he managed Phantasy Star IV.

Being one of the most recognized women in an industry dominated by men, Kodama obtained a high level of popularity, to the point that won the Pioneer Award at the Game Developers Choice Awards. This was what he commented at the time:

“Because I am a woman myself, when I make games, I try not to be just fantasy male figures, like people who need to be rescued. I like to create female characters that people of both genders can identify with. But we are seeing more strong-willed women in games aimed at female audiences.”

Rest in peace, Rieko Kodama.

Editor’s note:

Skies of Arcadia and Phantasy Star are fantastic RPGs, and the fourth installment is on my list of favorites in the genre. It is a shame that he passed away, but I hope that his legacy will continue. This would be the perfect time to announce a new installment in one of these two series.

Via: Yosuke Oskunari