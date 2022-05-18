It is not strange that rick and morty make references to Japanese animation or culture. Even the last season I dedicate an entire chapter to these issues. However, what is the next step? Well, everything points to an anime that will have 10 episodes and will be on Adult Swim.

This series of rick and morty comes from the hand of the director Takashi Sano, who has experience with these characters with some short films that, if you are a fan, you surely already know. These animations have the not inconsiderable amount of 10 million views.

Adult Swim ordered 10 episodes of an anime from rick and morty | Source: adult swim

Now this work will be original and will cover some of the themes and events of the original series. In other words, in some way, this project could be part of the canon.

“The multiverse exploits of Rick and his gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion.“, said Healthy. “It’s a life-affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception. I am honored to have had the opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy your adventures!“

Rick and Morty beyond his animation

The animated series created by justin rolland Y Dan Hammond It has a good number of followers around the world. It is indisputable that this production transmitted in adult swim and available on various streaming services is a benchmark and serves to promote a bit of everything.

During the launch of Playstation 5we saw a commercial in which rick and morty They presented the new Sony console and, by the way, they were counting the bills received for doing the job of promoting the new product.

In addition, rick and morty had a collaboration with Rainbow Six And, if that wasn’t enough, they also went through Fortnite and were part of the item shop and the battle pass.

For now, we can only wait to find out when the aforementioned anime premieres. In what is presented, tell us in the comments what you think of the story. Also remember that we are in social media.