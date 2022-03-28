The story of the Williams sisters protagonist of the night of the Oscars. Will Smith took the Best Actor award as dad Richard. Venus: “Don’t stop dreaming”

A dreamer is one who can find his way in the moonlight and see the sunrise before the rest of the world ”. Oscar Wilde said it but that dawn, first of all, had seen Richard Williams, who believed in his dreams and in the potential of his daughters Venus and Serena, transforming them into authentic sports legends.

A story of sacrifice, love and dedication that of the father-coach, told in the feature film “King Richard: a winning family” and awarded with the Oscar, thanks to the brilliant interpretation of Will Smith.

Will Smith’s homage – The American actor who played Richard Williams in the film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (and nominated in 6 categories) won the statuette as “Best Leading Actor” beating the competition of his colleagues Javier Bardem (About the Ricardos) , Benedict Cumberbatch (Dog Power), Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!) And Denzel Washington (Macbeth). “Richard Williams was an avid defender of his family,” Will Smith’s homage to his dad-coach during the awards speech. “In my life I have been called to love and protect people. I want to be an ambassador of this kind of love and care. Art imitates life and I’m acting like a crazy father just like Richard, but love makes people do crazy things. I thank Serena, Venus and all the Williams family for entrusting me with their story ”. See also Oscar 2022: who are the Latin American nominees for the Academy Awards?

Venus and Serena were moved – At the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, on the occasion of the award ceremony, the multiple Slam champions Serena and Venus could not miss, in the role of executive producers of the feature film. “This night was surreal,” Serena wrote on Instagram – “and spending it sitting next to my sisters meant more than anything else. I am so grateful to the Academy for making this night unforgettable and to Will Smith for bringing this story to the big screen and honoring my family. It will always be a night to remember ”.

Also particularly touching was the post from her older sister, Venus: “I did my best to prepare myself to face everything in life. I trained my mind, body, soul and spirit. Until now. But I could never have prepared myself for the Academy Awards. . You keep dreaming, working and fighting. You don’t know where life might take you. I’m from Compton and now I’m here. Life is good. “ See also Bayern Munich passes the scare and saves a tie against Salzburg

