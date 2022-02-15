Well-known actor Richard Gere has put his luxury home in New York up for sale. Its luxurious interiors and its immense hectares at a staggering single figure

Richard Gere has decided to put up for sale his wonderful New York house he bought back in 1986. The famous actor is ready to say goodbye to the house he loved and lived in for much of his time.

His historic home is about an hour from the Big Apple and is ready to be bought by another family. Last year Richard paid about $ 9.8 million for buy a new villa right at News York and now, he has decided to say goodbye to the walls that have seen him become a real movie star forever.

The well-known actor bought the property in 1986 when he rose to fame in the role of American Gigolo and Officer and Gentleman. The sex symbol of Hollywood cinema has lived for over 30 years inside the house that he has now decided to sell.

Gere has reluctantly decided to change his life starting right from the house that for many years has welcomed his great successes and all his family. To a great surprise last year, the famous actor along with his third wife Alejandrea Silva decided to buy a new home in North Salem and put the previous one up for sale.

Richard Gere puts his house up for sale: the figure is very high

The wonderful home with his stylish interior and luxury is just 50 miles from Manhattan and is surrounded by a large park of about 50 acres. In detail, the entire house is spread over three floors for a total of eight bedroomseleven bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen.

In addition, there is also one inside library, a studio, a ceramic laboratory, a room where guests can be entertained with music and an immense terrace. In total the house is over a thousand square meters.

Outside this splendid house are also present 4,300 acres of protected land. In addition, Richard Gere did not miss an outdoor swimming pool, a pond with the beach and a football field. Continuing through the vast fields we can also find a riding school and a basketball court.

The Hollywood actor has put everything up for sale at the price of 28 million dollars or about 24 thousand euros. The latter, given its immense beauty, is for sale at Ginnel Real Estate and is eagerly awaiting a new family.