Richard Gere attacks Salvini from his New York villa

Last night Richard Gere was connected from his American villa to Marco Damilano who hosts “The Horse and the Tower” on Rai 3. The famous actor was expected in Palermo to testify in the trial of the minister Matteo Salvini accused of kidnapping for the Open Arms affair but in order not to give up work, i.e. a further package of sghei, he stated verbatim that “it is not easy to get there in Palermo. I had offered a written testimony remotely but it was rejected.” Of course, those who are used to privilege always try but it doesn't always work. There are precise rules to be respected even for a Hollywood star.

Damilano could not miss hosting the radical-chic and Buddhist actor

Minimal look of Venetian gondolier's t-shirt and sweater, i.e. green – black, sitting on a luxury armchair, with a library behind him also made of precious woods, the actor gave a quarter of an hour of banality seasoned with a little ' of poison. He talked about his climb up Open Arms in August 2019 because he was in Italy spending the holidays, in a villa of his friends, and so he felt the need to “help others, desperate migrants”.

“I was in Italy at my friends' house and something caught my attention: a law that made it a crime to help people at sea. For me it was incredible, especially in Italy: a wonderful country with a generous population.” Beating for the government and incense for the paying public. Richard Gere was a repeat offender anyway. In fact he says: “I was very impressed and moved by their work in the Mediterranean and I met one of the leaders of the operation.” I had already visited the Lampedusa hotspot and had already met migrants rescued in the Mediterranean. But do the Italian authorities really see those people as brothers and sisters?”.

Richard is heartbroken. From the swimming pool of the villa he meditates on how to do it and quickly finds a solution: “I decided to suddenly leave my friends' residence and we went to Lampedusa together. We brought water, food and basic necessities for people coming from African countries and we went on the ship, in international waters, about twenty miles from Lampedusa”. An opportunity for free advertising is not easy to find these days, in fact it is the favorite activity of overseas stars.

Richard is tense and worried. He must leave for a while the golden comforts to which he is accustomed to immerse himself in a world of sweat and stink, that is, the one where others live. He continues the story with a jab at the Italian government, with Damilano nodding and sobbing like Fazio, but with less enthusiasm: “We had difficulty finding boats to take us there. The operator of the first boat told us that he had received the the evening before, a visit from the Police who had heard the intention of transporting food in international waters and therefore could no longer help us”.

The actor finally manages to get on the ship and tells us again: “It's not a philosophical question… whether it's homeless people, migrants, these people are isolated in the world, they are human beings with deep feelings, they could be our parents, our children, our sisters.”

But why then doesn't Gere bring the migrants and the homeless to America? It's easy to be a do-gooder with other people's backsides.

Meanwhile Damilano nods again and would like to know more and winks pleadingly but Richard is inflexible, he looks at the clock, time is up, he has to go back to work, otherwise who will pay for the water in the villa's swimming pool?

By the way, did Rai pay for this appearance? So much for knowing.

Subscribe to the newsletter

