Rich football also asks for refreshments. And someone in the Senate begins to protest. A question was filed yesterday, first signed by Silvana Giannuzzi of the Mixed Group. The premises are important: “The football sector, like all sectors, has been negatively affected by the effects of the pandemic; a report by Deloitte’s Sports business group, as part of the 24th edition of the Football money league, reports in 2 billion euros about the lost revenues of the 20 top clubs for the entire turnover of world football, by the end of the 2020-2021 season “, writes the senator, underlining that however” there have been many regulatory interventions in the pandemic period in support of football clubs, including the decree-law of 19 May 2020, n. 34 (“relaunch”), which established the “save sport” fund and the decree-law of 27 January 2022, n. 4 (called “support ter”) to support of sports operators “. Giannuzzi and the other signatories recall that “disproportionate purchases related to transfer market football are on the agenda, just think that in the last three years the Italian Serie A clubs: Inter, Milan, Rome and Juventus have spent a total of about 1, 3 billion euros. Last in order of time, on January 27, 2022, the journalist Maurizio Pistocchi interviewed on the microphones of “Il Diabolico e il Divino” (radio broadcast broadcast on New sound level 90FM) reported on the sale of the player Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus: the purchase of the player cost the Juventus club 70 million euros, payable in three financial years, to which are added a further 10 million bonuses and the commission, equal to 8.1 million euros, destined for the agent by the Serbian professional, Darko Ristic “.

Refreshments to football, the accusation: “They spend on the players and ask for money from politics”

The conclusion is simple: the Serie A teams cry, but they spend and spread: “the various appeals launched by the representative bodies of the football clubs, which continue to ask for refreshments from politics, appear openly contradictory. Lastly, Gabriele Gravina, president of the Federation Italian football game, has repeatedly reiterated the need for economic aid towards football clubs and Inter CEO Beppe Marotta, who in an interview with “Il Sole-24ore” stated that the football system is “on the brink of the abyss” hoping for greater support from the Government, while the Nerazzurri club has completed the purchase of the footballer Robin Gosens for a sum close to 25 million euros “. At this point the senators ask “to know if the Government deems it reasonable to continue to financially support the Serie A football clubs, which receive disproportionate compensation for the sales of their players, to the detriment of other economic sectors that are in situations of greater difficulty. financial and, if applicable, what initiatives it intends to implement in order to avoid the provision of unnecessary and further relief to them “.