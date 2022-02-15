The career of Daniel Ricciardo in Formula 1 he had an experience of five seasons at the Red Bull, from 2014 to 2018, where the Australian was hired by the Anglo-Austrian team to replace compatriot Mark Webber. Over the years, with the simultaneous affirmation of Max Verstappen, Ricciardo’s stay in Red Bull was heavily conditioned by the rising Dutch star, who, despite his young age, was quickly promoted to the team’s new top driver. Today, on the eve of the 2022 World Cup, the 32-year-old from Perth is preparing to face his second consecutive year at the wheel of the McLarena team in which he shares the box with another young talent such as Lando Norrishowever, recently confirmed by the Woking house until 2025.

Past and present that therefore seem to have some characteristics in common, which, however, do not scare the winner of the 2021 Italian GP. Not surprisingly, in an interview with Sky ItalyRicciardo declared that he is not afraid of reliving a history already passed in that of Milton Keynes with Verstappen, even more so after the renewed trust in Norris: “No, I’m not worried at all because of this – He admitted – if I look at it from a McLaren perspective, or from a commercial point of view, I think it’s one good move keep Lando longer. It’s a win for both sides and I’m happy for him. For my part, I’m happy to have a couple of years left, and potentially a little longer. I am also ten years older than Lando and I don’t know what will happen in the next five seasons, but I feel very comfortable in this team.“.

In conclusion, Ricciardo commented on his previous tenure at Red Bull, denying any kind of remorse or resentment towards his former team: “Honestly, I don’t have any – he added – I don’t want to say this in a disrespectful way, because Red Bull has done so much for me, but after five years I felt like I was doing something new. If I had stayed, maybe I would have had a chance to fight for the title. Who knows, no one can know “.