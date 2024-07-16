After it was announced that the remains found last Friday, July 12, on the Oriental-Altzayanca highway correspond to Ricardo Antonio “N”, The victim’s family flatly denies that the motive for the murder was ‘settling scores’.

Through social media, those close to the 28-year-old, who was shot and subsequently deprived of his liberty on July 9 on Esteban de Antuñano Avenue and 17 Poniente in Puebla, lamented the speculation that has arisen after Ricardo’s death.

Relatives have been forced to come to the young man’s defense and clean up his image after speculation began that his murder was the result of a reckoning, version that has been denied on social networks.

“They have so little empathy when it comes to saying things. He is a relative of mine and no, he did not ‘do anything’ to deserve what they did to him,” wrote Fátima, a relative of Ricardo.

It should be noted that this was not the only comment shared on social networks, as many others were added in which users sought to deny the version of a reckoning.

“What a mother they have, he didn’t deserve that (…) my condolences to his family and may God give them strength and justice for this young man. May the bastards who did this to him pay,” they wrote.

Initial investigations indicate that Ricardo Antonio was deprived of his freedom after chasing the suspects responsible for crashing into his vehicle; six days after his disappearance, his lifeless body was found on the Oriental-Altazayaca highway.