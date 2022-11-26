Although there is still no sign of another season of the anime of high school dxd the popularity of Rias Gremory, her co-star, is still very high and is reflected in her fan art and cosplay.

Something that keeps this character relevant is that the light novel is still valid in Japan. So although the animated adaptation is conspicuous by its absence, fans of the series have something to entertain themselves.

Without neglecting either that the video game that Marvelous! continue to receive content. Too bad this doesn’t have a translation into other languages, since it was designed as something exclusive to Japanese consumers.

The point is that those who are fans of high school dxd They still keep this series in mind. It’s hard to ignore Rias, who is a devil of great beauty and has a very daring personality.

There is certainly a large dose of fanservice in the anime of high school dxdand that is why she, like other girls in the series, stands out much more.

Within the story, she is not only a student at Kuoh Academy but also the one who controls her from the shadows.

For that, he uses the Occult Research Club as a front. Rias Gremory is someone very cunning and the favorite of many, which is why she has more than one cosplay.

Rias Gremory from High School DxD through cosplay

Rias Gremory cosplay from high school dxd What we share with you on this occasion is a contribution from cosplayer Reiiko (@reiikochan).

In her interpretation, her scarlet red hair with the typical loose lock stands out in particular; the same can be said of her bright blue eyes, which contrast with her hair.

Regarding his outfit, he is wearing the Kuoh Academy uniform that is very characteristic.

This includes a long-sleeved white striped button-down blouse with a black ribbon tied around the neck. The photograph does not allow you to appreciate how complete this cosplay is.

What can be seen in the background is the summoning circle, which is a recurring motif in the anime. So much so that it usually appears in various animated sequences. It is a good interpretation of this character.

In addition to high school dxd we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.