The armaments group Rheinmetall has submitted an application to the Ministry of Economic Affairs for the delivery of 88 main battle tanks. The company wants to deliver the first copies within a few weeks.

According to this, the offer also includes crew training in Germany, training for repairs, tools, spare parts, a service base and ammunition.

First, the “world” had reported on the offer. According to information from the newspaper, approval for the delivery was applied for at the end of last week at the responsible Ministry of Economic Affairs. The federal government has also received another application from Rheinmetall to be allowed to deliver 100 Marder armored personnel carriers to Ukraine for defense against Russia. Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Monday that a decision would be made “promptly”.

According to “Welt”, the armaments company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) also wants to deliver 100 self-propelled howitzers 2000. The Netherlands also wants to deliver these heavy artillery pieces, which can hit targets at a distance of 40 kilometers, to Ukraine. So far, the federal government has only promised training aid and ammunition for this.

The Leopard tanks are of the Type 1A5, which were built from the early 1960s and used by the Bundeswehr until 2003. The company wants to deliver the first copies within a few weeks. The costs are estimated at 115 million euros.

The direct delivery of tanks from Germany to Ukraine is controversial in the coalition. SPD leader Saskia Esken expressed skepticism about this on Monday. The question of direct supplies by German industry is currently out of the question because the tanks produced cannot be used directly, she said. The soldiers in Ukraine are not yet familiar with the weapon systems. “It takes a long time to train and learn.” For maintenance and repairs, spare parts “which we can’t supply” and fitters are also needed. dpa