The palaces of power attacked, in Almaty and in other cities severe clashes with the police. Csto (Organization of the Collective Security Treaty): “Disorders partly due to intervention from abroad”

Rome – The protests in Kazakhstan continued throughout the night and the toll of the gas revolt in the country is becoming more and more dramatic. With the repression also linked to the sending of troops from Moscow. Palaces of power stormed by demonstrators. According to reports from the police, “dozens of demonstrators were killed”. The president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, addressed Putin directly. The country’s authorities have announced the start of an “anti-terrorism operation against looters and rioters conducted jointly by security forces and the army”.

More than a thousand injured

Kazakhstan is experiencing the strongest street protests the country has seen since gaining independence three decades ago. Dozens of protesters were killed in the night protests in Almaty. Government buildings were set on fire and at least eight law enforcement officers were killed. The current toll, in addition to the victims, would be over a thousand people injured in the country in the demonstrations. The Ministry of Health announced it on public TV: “About 400 have been hospitalized and 62 are in intensive care.”

The first Russian troops arrived

Russia has confirmed the sending of troops to stabilize the situation in Kazakhstan, upset by the riots that broke out over the dear. “A collective peacekeeping force of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has been sent to Kazakhstan for a limited period in order to stabilize and normalize the situation”, indicates a note of the alliance released on Telegram by the spokesman of the ministry. Foreign Affairs Officer, Maria Zakharova.

The first Russian troops have already arrived according to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), made up of six former Soviet republics led by Moscow. The Russian military is being transported to Kazakhstan by air and the contingent already landed has started operations. CSTO reports that its main one will be the protection of government buildings. The operation, explains the note, is being attended by personnel from all the countries belonging to the alliance which – in addition to Russia and Kazakhstan – include Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Two hospitals surrounded in Almaty

According to the latest news, armed rioters surrounded two hospitals in the Kazakh city of Almaty, hampering the transit of the wounded. This was reported by the state television of Nur-Sultan. According to the official media, the “terrorists” are using civilians as “human shields”, which is complicating the operations to restore order.

Control of Almaty airport resumed

Meanwhile, the Kazakh security forces have regained control of the Almaty airport, occupied by demonstrators. During the riots, which exploded due to a rise in fuel prices, the rioters also set fire to the presidential residence and the town hall.

In Almaty shooting in front of the Municipality: dozens of deaths

During the night there was an “intense shooting” between soldiers and armed men in front of the Almaty municipality headquarters, reports the Tass agency. “The troops have arrived in the square and have begun to clean it of the rioters”, reports the reporter of the Russian agency, “an intense shooting is in progress”. “Last night extremist forces tried to storm the administrative buildings, the Almaty City Police Department, district offices and police stations,” Azirbek told Khabar-24 television. The spokesperson also urged residents to “avoid leaving their homes to protect their safety”.

The situation in the capital is under control

The situation is, for now, calm in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan, where long lines are being created at ATMs in an attempt to withdraw cash, after the central bank has suspended operations. Tass reports it. The streets are crowded but there are no protests, the correspondent of the Russian agency reports, the internet is still blocked and the police patrol the city.

Central bank of Kazakhstan has suspended the operations of banks

But the Kazakh central bank has suspended the operations of the country’s banks and stock exchanges in order to protect “the health and life of financial sector personnel” while “counter-terrorism operations” are underway to stop the unrest in the country. The spokesman Olzhas Ramazanov reports. The stop is currently only scheduled for today.