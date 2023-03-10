The film “The whale”, or “La ballena” in Spanish, starring brendan fraser It hit theaters in Peru this Thursday, March 9. Darren Aronofsky’s film represented the great return to Hollywood of the actor of “The Mummy”. Although critics arrived on social networks for the film, the performance of the one who gives life to Charlie did not disappoint.

“the whale” lasts two hours, but you don’t feel it. The viewer does not feel tired, but he does feel the tension and the search for forgiveness that the main character yearns for. Fraser, with his gaze, reflects the suffering of a morbidly obese man whose health worsens day after day, while compromising different organs.

The intention of exposing the events that happen from Monday to Friday —something closely related to the theater. In fact, the tape is based on the work written by Samuel D. Hunter— is to show how the protagonist’s pain gradually increases.

From the beginning, the film shows us Charlie in his apartment sitting in the corner of his sofa without being able to make many movements. This opening scene and the shots used throughout the film give us an idea of ​​how trapped he is both in life and as an English teacher, father, friend and member of society.

Fraser’s change for the film

The work of the makeup team is admirable. Her nomination for best makeup and hairstyle at the 2023 Oscars supports her. The hours that the American actor spent under the hands of those responsible are totally valid. The work of those in charge did not prevent Ellie’s father from revealing her emotions through her eyes.

The truth is that inthe whale” sensitive and interesting topics are explored for discussion. The way in which Charlie relates to Ellie, almost without moving, is fierce. “I need to know that I have done one thing right in my life,” says the English teacher in the trailer. However, the one who did something excellent this time was Brendan Fraser.

Brendan Fraser stars in "The Whale", a film in which he plays a man trying to reconnect with his daughter. Photo: composition LR/A24

