Flight attendant Daniela Carbone will have to answer to the authorities after being accused of spreading a bomb threat and generating panic on a flight that covered the Buenos Aires – Miami route.

(You can read: Stewardess reveals which are the most hated passengers on planes).

The 270 passengers and 12 crew members were preparing to take off at 7:35 am on Sunday, May 21, when they had to evacuate immediately due to the information the crew received of an explosive charge.

In the midst of fear, the inspection of the aircraft was carried out until it was concluded that it was a false alarm. More than six hours later, the flight took off from Argentina.

An Aerolineas Argentinas A330-200 aircraft (LV-FVH) faced bomb threat this morning, while operating flight AR1304 from Buenos Aires (EZE) to Miami (MIA), resulting deplaning of the passengers on the Runway on 21 May.#security #flight pic.twitter.com/NN8tk7GziM — FL360aero (@fl360aero) May 21, 2023

The investigation began immediately to establish who spread the bomb alarm until identifying the voice of the flight attendant Carbone, who had sent a threatening audio.

(Also: Pilot dies in an accident of a small plane in Valle del Cauca).

“Tell the captain that we planted three bombs in Miami. Let him stop screwing with politics and check the plane because they are going to fly into a thousand pieces,” he said in a distorted voice in the barely 15-second communication.

This is how they discovered the flight attendant’s plan

The Aerolíneas Argentinas worker, who completed 25 years in the company, was arrested after investigations pointed out that she made the threat because her ex-boyfriend was on the plane.

According to the judicial authorities, Carbone would have maintained, until two months ago, a sentimental relationship with a cabin crew member who was on the flight that was to take off for Miami.

He would have used the threat to the commander and the plane to divert the real motive, which would be playing a trick on his ex-partneraccording to the local newspaper The nation. In this sense, it was reported that the pilot of the flight received messages warning him that “they knew which school” “his daughters” went to.

(Also read: Netflix is ​​looking for a flight attendant for one of its planes: it would pay her up to $1.8 billion).

Investigators traced the call made and found a phone that would belong to Carbone’s daughter and in which the threat with a prepaid chip was made. Carbone would have used an online program to distort his voice; However, the experts discovered that she was a female voice and noted a cadence in the way she spoke, another indication when determining that she was the one who made the threat.

The stewardess was captured by the Argentine justice system.

His actions, in addition to earning him a criminal charge for public intimidation and obstruction of public services (art. 211 and 194 of the Penal Code, respectively), caused the airline losses of one million dollars for the evacuation operation and for the flight rescheduling.

“Carbone was preventively suspended. Once we can directly obtain the elements of the case, she will be fired with just cause,” airline sources said.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL and La Nación / Argentina (GDA)

You can also read:

– The unusual explanation given by the passenger who opened a plane door in mid-flight.

– Shocking rescue video: 250-kilo man was trapped in tons of garbage.

– The harsh response of the actor Víctor Hugo Cabrera for denouncing a robbery in a nightclub.

– Syrian and jihadist drugs? What experts say about the discovery of a substance in Bogotá.